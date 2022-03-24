Left Menu

Kerala reports 558 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 558 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:52 IST
Kerala reports 558 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 558 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 65,29,607, the state health department on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, 773 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 64,56,428. Two deaths due to the disease were reported during the last 24 hours. Further, 8 deaths earlier not added due to lack of documentation were added and 64 deaths were designated as 'COVID-19 deaths' as per the guidelines by the Centre, taking the total death toll in the state to 67,550.

The state has 4,802 active COVID-19 cases and 21,229 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

