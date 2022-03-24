Left Menu

Russia can't blackmail EU with its energy resources -Von der Leyen

Russia cannot blackmail Europe with its energy resources and will not be allowed to circumvent sanctions by demanding roubles for its shipments of oil and gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented.

Russia cannot blackmail Europe with its energy resources and will not be allowed to circumvent sanctions by demanding roubles for its shipments of oil and gas, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. "This would be a unilateral decision and a clear breach of contract," Von der Leyen said of Russia's demand to be paid in roubles.

"It would be an attempt to circumvent the sanctions. We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented. The time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over."

