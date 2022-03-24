Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan discusses SilverLine project with PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various aspects of the SilverLine project in detail. Briefing reporters here Kerala Chief Minister described it as a good meeting and that the Prime Minister assured him that he will discuss the project with the Railway Minister.

The Chief Minister also expressed hope that approvals from the Centre for the semi-high-speed rail project will come faster. "Called on the @PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi ji today. Discussed various aspects of the SilverLine project in detail. Informed him that the project was essential for Kerala's progress. He offered all possible support. Thank you Prime Minister," CM Vijayan tweeted.

"The state government will bear Rs 13,700 crore rupees that is required to aquire land and will also take the responsibility for the repayment of loan. Clarifications sought related to DPR has been provided. The project will be implemented after taking into consideration all environmental concerns. SilverLine will not go through ecologically sensitive areas," the Kerala CM said. Vijayan earlier this month said that Left Democratic Front (LDF) led Kerala government will implement the SilverLine project while assuring that the state government would pay four times the prevailing market prices as compensation for acquiring land.

"The LDF government will implement the SilverLine project. There are attempts to mislead people. It is natural that people whose land is being acquired for the project will be disappointed. But I want to tell you that the government will pay four times the market price as compensation," said Vijayan. The 529-km SilverLine railway project will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in north Kerala, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between two stations is expected to take four hours, whereas it currently takes 12 hours to reach from one end to another.

The project is also being opposed by Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that the project is "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state. (ANI)

