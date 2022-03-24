Sadhguru thanks Sonia Gandhi for supporting unified action to prevent soil extinction

Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru on Thursday thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for supporting the call for unified action to prevent soil extinction and its many catastrophic consequences. "Namaskaram Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. The Movement to #SaveSoil is an appeal to the nations of the world for unified action to prevent soil extinction and its many catastrophic consequences. We appreciate your support & thank you for your warm wishes. -Sg," tweeted the founder of Isha Foundation.

Sonia Gandhi earlier lauded the 'Save Soil' movement and said that this is an extremely crucial initiative as the country battles the perils of soil degradation. In a letter written by Sonia Gandhi on February 19, it read, "I hope this letter finds you well. I would like to congratulate the Isha Foundation on the launch of the 'Save Soil' movement. This is an extremely crucial initiative as we battle the perils of soil degradation. As highlighted by you, this silent crisis has serious consequences for global food security." (ANI)

