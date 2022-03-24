Left Menu

Massive fire broke out at wedding pandal in Delhi's Rohini

A massive fire erupted in a wedding pandal in the Rohini area of the national capital on Thursday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:56 IST
Images from the fire that broke out at a wedding pandal in Delhi's Rohini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire erupted in a wedding pandal in the Rohini area of the national capital on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place at The Golden Hut Pandal on DDA authorised land, in Sector 12, Rohini. A total of 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control and douse the fumes from the fire, a fire department official said.

The Police team of the Prashant Vihar Police station reported at the spot of the incident, after receiving a PCR call at around 1:42 pm about the blaze. The Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP) and the Station House Officer(SHO) immediately reached the pandal to take control of the law and order and facilitate smooth traffic movement to ensure clear passage to the fire brigade vehicles. The owner of the Pandal, Upender Singh who was present at the spot with his staff, sustained minor injuries on his right arm. No other casualties were reported.

The Fire Department has brought the situation under control but the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

