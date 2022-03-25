Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
* MARKETS: Russia stocks jump as trade resumes Energy and metals firms led a jump in Russian stocks on Thursday as trading resumed after almost a month's suspension, reflecting soaring global prices for oil, gas and other commodities on fears the Ukraine crisis will threaten supply.
Western leaders agreed to strengthen their forces on Europe's eastern flank, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia whose invasion of its neighbour entered a second month. Russia said the West had encouraged Ukraine to use violence. * Millions of children uprooted
More than half of Ukraine's children have been driven from their homes, UNICEF said. * Ukraine says it destroys Russian ship
Ukraine said its forces destroyed the Russian landing ship the "Orsk" at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk. Russian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. * Putin's defence chief resurfaces
Russia's defence minister was briefly shown by state media at a meeting of top officials after dropping out of public view for days. * U.S. diplomats declared 'persona non grata'
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow received a list of its diplomats declared "persona non grata", a State Department spokesperson said, in what Russian media said was a response to a U.S. move ousting Russian staff at the United Nations. * Ukraine says civilians deported to Russia
Ukrainian authorities said about 15,000 civilians had been illegally deported to Russia from besieged Mariupol since Russian forces seized parts of the city. Moscow denies this. * ENERGY: German gas buyers raise the alarm
German utilities said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze. * ENERGY: Lukoil's global trading arm scales back operations
The Swiss trading arm of Russian energy giant Lukoil has scaled back operations after the oil company cut its supply of capital to guarantee nearly $1 billion in margin calls in the wake of Western sanctions, according to three sources. * MARKETS: U.S. stocks gain, oil down as NATO meets
* "It could have been me," sobbed Viktoria as she buried her 73-year-old stepfather Leonid, killed when the car ferrying him to a hospital was blown up during fierce fighting in Mariupol. * "We, the French and Europeans, will do everything to stop this war without entering it," French President Macron said. (Compiled by Michael Perry, Peter Graff and Andrew Heavens; Edited by Angus MacSwan)
