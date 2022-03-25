Western leaders agreed to strengthen their forces on Europe's eastern flank, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia whose invasion of its neighbour entered a second month. Russia said the West had encouraged Ukraine to use violence. * Millions of children uprooted

More than half of Ukraine's children have been driven from their homes, UNICEF said. * Ukraine says it destroys Russian ship

Ukraine said its forces destroyed the Russian landing ship the "Orsk" at the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk. Russian officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. * Putin's defence chief resurfaces

Russia's defence minister was briefly shown by state media at a meeting of top officials after dropping out of public view for days. * U.S. diplomats declared 'persona non grata'

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow received a list of its diplomats declared "persona non grata", a State Department spokesperson said, in what Russian media said was a response to a U.S. move ousting Russian staff at the United Nations. * Ukraine says civilians deported to Russia

Ukrainian authorities said about 15,000 civilians had been illegally deported to Russia from besieged Mariupol since Russian forces seized parts of the city. Moscow denies this. * ENERGY: German gas buyers raise the alarm

German utilities said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze. * ENERGY: Lukoil's global trading arm scales back operations

The Swiss trading arm of Russian energy giant Lukoil has scaled back operations after the oil company cut its supply of capital to guarantee nearly $1 billion in margin calls in the wake of Western sanctions, according to three sources. * MARKETS: U.S. stocks gain, oil down as NATO meets

U.S. stocks rose following choppy trading abroad on Thursday, and oil prices pulled back, as investors watched a meeting of Western leaders on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. * MARKETS: Russia stocks jump as trade resumes

Energy and metals firms led a jump in Russian stocks on Thursday as trading resumed after almost a month's suspension, reflecting soaring global prices for oil, gas and other commodities on fears the Ukraine crisis will threaten supply. QUOTES

* "It could have been me," sobbed Viktoria as she buried her 73-year-old stepfather Leonid, killed when the car ferrying him to a hospital was blown up during fierce fighting in Mariupol. * "We, the French and Europeans, will do everything to stop this war without entering it," French President Macron said. (Compiled by Michael Perry, Peter Graff and Andrew Heavens; Edited by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)