BRIEF-U.S. Plans To Boost Supplies Of Liquefied Natural Gas To EU - FT

March 24 (Reuters) -

* US IS FINALISING A PLAN TO SUPPLY THE EU WITH UP TO 15BN ADDITIONAL CUBIC METRES OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS BY THE END OF 2022 - FT

* JOE BIDEN AND URSULA VON DER LEYEN HOPE TO ANNOUNCE LNG AGREEMENT ON FRIDAY MORNING - FT

