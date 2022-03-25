Reuters Odd News Summary
Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Hair today, art tomorrow: Filipino salon owner uses own hair to create portraits
By Adrian Portugal MANILA, March 23 (Reuters) - Every few months when Jesstoni Garcia takes electric clippers to his head, he's not just giving himself a haircut, he's also harvesting art materials.
