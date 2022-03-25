U.S. promises to deliver 15 bcm more of LNG to Europe in 2022 - sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 03:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden promised the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe this year than planned before, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
One of the sources added the deal would be announced on Friday and would also include higher U.S. LNG exports to the European Union in 2023.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- United States
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Column: PSG, Qatar still can't buy its way to European glory
European shares slip ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks, ECB meet
Germany's Baerbock stresses need to bring Bosnia closer to Europe
Russia will no longer participate in Council of Europe - TASS
WRAPUP 1-Europe's banks reveal billions worth of Russia risk as sanctions bite