Left Menu

U.S. promises to deliver 15 bcm more of LNG to Europe in 2022 - sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 03:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 03:12 IST
U.S. promises to deliver 15 bcm more of LNG to Europe in 2022 - sources
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden promised the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe this year than planned before, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources added the deal would be announced on Friday and would also include higher U.S. LNG exports to the European Union in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022