U.S. promises to deliver 15 bcm more of LNG to Europe in 2022 - sources

President Joe Biden promised the United States would deliver at least 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) more of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe this year than planned before, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

One of the sources added the deal would be announced on Friday and would also include higher U.S. LNG exports to the European Union in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)