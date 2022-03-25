Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin in UAE, likely to meet investors at Dubai Expo 2022

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in the United Arab Emirates to attend Dubai Expo 2022, is expected to meet chief executive officers of industries, UAE government officials especially from industries departments among others in a bid to woo potential investors here.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-03-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 08:52 IST
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is in the United Arab Emirates to attend Dubai Expo 2022, is expected to meet chief executive officers of industries, UAE government officials especially from industries departments among others in a bid to woo potential investors here. The Chief Minister flew to Dubai on Thursday for a four-day trip. He is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Tami Nadu' stall on Friday at the expo's Indian pavilion. Notably, Tamil Nadu week will be observed at the Dubai Expo for one week from March 25 to 31.

The six-month-long Dubai Expo that commenced in October last year, witnessed the participation of as many as 192 countries. The Indian government had said that Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this expo, which will be ending on March 31, 2022. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also visited the expo last month. While inaugurating the Kerala pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, he said that he hopes companies and businesses in the UAE would be able to take advantage of the present business-friendly environment in Kerala to make the partnership stronger. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

