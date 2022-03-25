Left Menu

Mumbai: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-year-old

The Antop Hill police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 09:04 IST
Mumbai: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-year-old
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Antop Hill police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The police said that the man is her neighbour and used to rape her when she used to be alone at home.

The incident came to light when the girl complained of stomach ache, after which the victim's family reached the nearest hospital where the doctor told that the girl is five months pregnant. "When the accused came to know about this, he immediately fled from the spot. We started an investigation and arrested him from the Mira Road area," the police said.

He will be produced before a court today. The police has registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022