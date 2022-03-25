Left Menu

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly moves zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum incident

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday moved zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over violence in West Bengal's Birbhum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 10:44 IST
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly moves zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Birbhum incident
BJP MP Roopa Ganguly (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Roopa Ganguly on Friday moved zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over violence in West Bengal's Birbhum. A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh.

Calcutta High Court will pronounce the order today in the Birbhum arson case. Earlier on Wednesday, the Court took cognizance of the Birbhum incident.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed demanding an inquiry by a central agency. Presently, Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government is investigating the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022