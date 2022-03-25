Left Menu

Meghalaya's MeghEA project shortlisted for UN Awards 2022

Five out of the 20 selected projects would be shortlisted for the award, a senior government official told PTI on Thursday.The MeghEA is a flagship programme of the government that aims towards enabling service delivery from government to citizens, businesses and employees by adopting the whole-of-government approach, he said. This is a first of its kind project which is based on Indias National Enterprise Architecture framework.

The Meghalaya Enterprise Architecture (MeghEA) project to improve governance and service delivery at the grassroots level in the state has been nominated for the UN Awards in the World Summit on the Information Society Forum 2022, officials said.

Of the 20 projects from countries like Singapore, China, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, among others, MeghEA has made it to the top, they said.

''The MeghEA has been nominated under the category of 'The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development'. Five out of the 20 selected projects would be shortlisted for the award,'' a senior government official told PTI on Thursday.

The MeghEA is a flagship programme of the government that aims towards enabling service delivery from government to citizens, businesses and employees by adopting the whole-of-government approach, he said. This is a first of its kind project which is based on India's National Enterprise Architecture framework. The project has reduced the processing time of files significantly, now sanctions in government offices are getting cleared in weeks which earlier used to take months.

