Japan extends fuel subsidies to counter inflation until end-April

Japan will extend its current fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of energy inflation on households and businesses to the end of April, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

Kishida told reporters he would order the government as early as next week to compile additional emergency countermeasures for rising prices of oil and other goods by the end of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)