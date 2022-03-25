Left Menu

Ukraine's new agriculture minister warns over global food prices

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's new agriculture minister said on Friday that Ukraine's grain stocks for export amount to $7.5 billion but did not say what the volume of grains for export was.

Mykola Solskyi, who was appointed on Thursday, said global food prices would continue to rise if the situation in Ukraine following Russia's invasion did not change.

