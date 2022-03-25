Left Menu

J&K: Nowshera Forest Division trains women in Chir needle handicraft under Mission Youth

To boost women's empowerment in the valley, the forest department of Kashmir's Nowshera subdivision, started handicrafts training for the local women in the area using the fallen Chir Needles, said the Forest officials on Thursday.

Visuals of women segregating Chir pine needles(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To boost women's empowerment in the valley, the forest department of Kashmir's Nowshera subdivision, started handicrafts training for the local women in the area using the fallen Chir Needles, said the Forest officials on Thursday. Women honed their skills in making baskets, coasters, doormats from the otherwise highly inflammable Chir pine needles under Mission Youth.

The local administration officials lauded the interest and participation of women. "These Chir pine needles are highly inflammable and often cause forest fires in the nearby areas. Therefore, we came up with the idea to put it to good use. Over 500 women have been trained till now. Ranging from segregating the raw material to the final colourful product, these women are on their way to becoming experts," Indian Forest Service officer Nilima Shah told ANI.

The participants of the training program thanked the local authorities for giving them a source of livelihood. "I would like to thank the forest officials. Because of them, I have not only learnt about making handicrafts but also look forward to creating my own source of income," said Bisma, a local trainee at the program.

The second batch of the training program is expected to start soon in the upcoming months. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

