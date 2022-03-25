Left Menu

U.S. to supply 15 bcm of additional LNG to Europe in 2022

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:04 IST
The United States will work to ensure it supplies 15 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquified natural gas (LNG) to European Union markets this year, as Europe seeks to wean itself off Russian gas supplies, according to a document seen by Reuters.

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Friday announce the formation of a task force on Friday to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission will also work with EU countries to ensure they can receive about 50 bcm of additional LNG until at least 2030, the document said.

