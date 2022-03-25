Left Menu

EU leaders to discuss ways to bring energy prices down - Belgium

Belgium's prime minister said on Friday that European leaders would discuss measures to reduce the impact of high energy prices on consumers as the war in Ukraine was "ruining" the EU's population.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:14 IST
EU leaders to discuss ways to bring energy prices down - Belgium
Alexander De Croo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's prime minister said on Friday that European leaders would discuss measures to reduce the impact of high energy prices on consumers as the war in Ukraine was "ruining" the EU's population. "The EU is not only about big principles, big meetings and American presidents," Alexander De Croo told reporters on arrival for an EU summit in Brussels. "Today is about the everyday issues of the people and that is the electricity and gas invoice of the people and that's the impact we see today of that war in Ukraine in that country and so we need to intervene and I hope this time we have measures that have an impact."

He said the EU needed to buy together and intervene in the market to reduce prices. "We are ruining our population and public finances with these high prices. We are at war and in a war, you need to take extraordinary measures," he said.

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022