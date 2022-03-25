Left Menu

Turkey-Russia could implement local currency solution in tourism - Erdogan/TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Turkey and Russia may implement a solution that allows tourism revenues to be paid in local currencies, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was reported as saying by broadcaster NTV on Friday.

In an interview on his way back from a NATO meeting, Erdogan told reporters that it would be ambitious to expect a serious increase in tourism in Turkey this year.

