Turkey-Russia could implement local currency solution in tourism - Erdogan/TV

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:39 IST
Turkey and Russia may implement a solution that allows tourism revenues to be paid in local currencies, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was reported as saying by broadcaster NTV on Friday.
In an interview on his way back from a NATO meeting, Erdogan told reporters that it would be ambitious to expect a serious increase in tourism in Turkey this year.
