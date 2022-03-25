European shares slip as crisis in Ukraine deepens
European shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set to end the week lower, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict kept investors cautious heading into the weekend. Declines in financial and technology stocks countered gains in basic and defensive sectors, leaving the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.2% lower.
European shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set to end the week lower, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict kept investors cautious heading into the weekend.
Declines in financial and technology stocks countered gains in basic and defensive sectors, leaving the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.2% lower. On the week, STOXX 600 was set close about 0.4% lower, as lofty energy prices from sanctions on Russia fanned inflation fears and stoked worries about slowing economic growth.
The West imposed more sanctions on Russia on Thursday, and Washington was planning a response in the event that Moscow uses nuclear weapons. Shares of Telecom Italia jumped 5.9%, extending gains after KKR said it remains interested in taking over the phone group.
