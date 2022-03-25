Left Menu

U.S. to sell more LNG to Europe to help it cut dependence on Russia - Biden

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:52 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
The United States will supply more liquid natural gas (LNG) to the European Union to help it reduce its reliance on gas supplies from Russia, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Today we've agreed on a joint game plan toward that goal while accelerating our progress toward a secure clean energy future," Biden said in a statement.

"This initiative focuses on two core issues, one helping Europe to reduce its dependency on Russian gas as quickly as possible and secondly, reducing Europe's demand for gas overall," he said.

