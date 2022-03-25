U.S. to sell more LNG to Europe to help it cut dependence on Russia - Biden

The United States will supply more liquid natural gas (LNG) to the European Union to help it reduce its reliance on gas supplies from Russia, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"Today we've agreed on a joint game plan toward that goal while accelerating our progress toward a secure clean energy future," Biden said in a statement.

"This initiative focuses on two core issues, one helping Europe to reduce its dependency on Russian gas as quickly as possible and secondly, reducing Europe's demand for gas overall," he said.