370 gm gold hidden in shoes of passenger from Dubai recovered at Jaipur airport

Customs officials at Jaipur International Airport recovered around 370 grams of gold worth over Rs 19 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai on Thursday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:17 IST
Extracted gold recovered from passenger at Jaipur airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Customs officials at Jaipur International Airport recovered around 370 grams of gold worth over Rs 19 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai on Thursday. According to the Customs Department, the passenger was intercepted and chased as suspicious activities and caught outside the airport when he was handing over his luggage including wearing shoes to someone else who had come to receive them.

"The passenger was questioned why he was handing over his luggage to the receiver but he could not provide any satisfactory explanation, therefore Customs decided to take a personal search of the passenger and his receiver. During the search of the Passenger, yellowish granular paste packed in two transparent polyethene capsules wrapped in hard paper was found duly concealed inside the shoes," said the Customs Department. During the course of the statement, the passenger admitted that the person to whom he was handing over the goods had come to collect it. 369.900 gram gold of 99.50 per cent purity, valued at Rs 19,45,674 was extracted from the paste and was seized under the provisions of Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

