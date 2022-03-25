Oil majors, weak economic data keep FTSE 100 under pressure

UK's top equity index slipped on Friday as easing oil prices and weak consumer confidence data took the shine off its third straight weekly gain amid worries about high inflation slowing economic growth.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, while the domestically focussed midcap index rose 0.2%. UK's oil & gas index dropped 1.3%, weighed down by falling crude prices as the European Union remained split on imposing an oil embargo on Russia.

Overall, the mood took a hit as data showed Britons cut back on their shopping in February and consumer confidence levels tumbled this month, while accelerating inflation cast a shadow over the world's fifth-biggest economy. "Inflation is really becoming more sticky, and the war in Ukraine and the turmoil in commodity markets are adding fuel to the fire," said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"The rise in commodity prices is a cause of concern because they can impact operating margin for companies." While the commodity-heavy FTSE has been buoyed by surging oil prices this week, mid-cap stocks are on course for weekly losses amid concerns about a dent to economic growth.

Discount retailer B&M European Value Retail fell nearly 3% after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral", while the overall retail index edged 0.7% higher. Industrial technology group Smiths Group slipped 1.8% despite reporting higher half-year earnings.

Petropavlovsk slumped nearly 10.5% after the London-listed gold miner said it would miss an interest payment due on Friday after Britain froze the assets of its main lender Gazprombank.

