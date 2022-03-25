IIE signs MoU with MoRD to promote entrepreneurship for rural youth

In line with the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), to promote entrepreneurship at a local level amongst the rural youth.

Under the agreement, the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), the sub scheme of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), with the core objective of promoting employment opportunities in rural India, particularly developing self-employment avenues for unemployed rural people.

By developing a sustainable model for Village Entrepreneurship Promotion, the programme aims to enable the rural poor (from the SHG ecosystem) to start their own businesses. This will be accomplished through the use of integrated ICT techniques and tools for training, capacity building, business advisory services, and the provision of loans from banks, SHGs, and federations.

Dr. Lalit Sharma, Director of IIE, and Shri Raghvendra Pratap Singh, Director of MoRD, signed the MoU in the presence of Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE, Ms. Anuradha Vemuri, Joint Secretary, MSDE, and Shri Charanjit Singh, Joint Secretary MoRD.

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam, will act as a National Resource Organisation (NRO) for the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) and will provide support to the State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM) for the scheme's successful implementation. The NRO is expected to play a two-fold role in the SVEP's implementation, i.e. Implementation Role, which will include direct SVEP implementation in the blocks as implementing partners with the States, and Programme Scale-Up Role, in which IIE will be responsible for scaling up the scheme based on the blocks' experience with the SVEP and their prior experience with entrepreneurship development programmes.

The main objective of Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) is to develop local resources by training a pool of village level Cadre of Community Resource Persons-Enterprise Promotion (CRP-EP) and build the capacity of the NRLM and SHG federations to monitor, direct the work of the CRPEPs. The programme will also help the rural entrepreneurs to access finance for starting their enterprises from the NRLM SHGs and federations, the banking systems including the MUDRA.

Commenting on the MoU, Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "The Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) being implemented by the IIE is a great way to empower the youth of rural India with the relevant skill sets and promote entrepreneurship at local level. With the experience that IIE has, we will ensure strong implementation mechanism and handholding support to State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs) implementing Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP). We are certain that this will further boost the employment opportunities in rural India with a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat and as our Hon'ble Prime Minister states, Start-ups will be the backbone of the New India of our dreams."

With the MoU in place, the MoRD will inform all states/UTs about IIE's empanelment as an NRO under the SVEP to help accelerate growth. In addition, IIE will work closely with SRLMs to serve as the SVEP's National Resource Organisation. IIE and the respective SRLM will be in charge of allocating SVEP blocks for implementation. Additionally, because MoRD will not be involved in the allocation of SVEP blocks to NRO for programme implementation, a separate MoU should be signed between NRO and SRLM for SVEP implementation.

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Assam, established in 1993, is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The institute's main goal is to provide training, research, and consulting services in small and micro enterprises (SMEs), with a special emphasis on entrepreneurship development.

(With Inputs from PIB)