Singapore factory faces criminal charges on industrial accident that killed Indian worker

An inquiry committee (IC) in Singapore has strongly recommended criminal proceedings against a company where an industrial accident in February last year killed three workers, including an Indian national, local media reported on Friday.

Indian national Subbaiyan Marimuthu, 38, and his co-workers Bangladeshis Anisuzzaman Md, 29, and Shohel Md, 23, died in the accident on February 24 last year at Stars Engrg while preparing a mixer machine to mix potato starch powder with heated water at their workshop in Tuas industrial zone.

The three died from severe burn injuries while seven other workers were injured.

The committee's chairman, Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun, was of the view that criminal offences have been disclosed in acts and omissions by Stars Engrg, its director Chua Xing Da and production manager Lwin Moe Tun. The inquiry report has been forwarded to the public prosecutor, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad at a virtual press conference on Friday.

"The public prosecutor is currently reviewing the report and will require some time to make a considered decision on the further actions to be taken," the Channel News Asia quoted Zaqy as saying.

"(Star Engrg's) actions resulted in excessive pressure on the machine's oil jacket, causing mechanical failure and rupture of the welds," Ministry of Manpower said.

The explosion of the mixer machine then ignited combustible potato starch powder in the workshop which led to secondary flash fires.

"Furthermore, the IC also found several other safety lapses at the worksite such as not providing appropriate personal protective equipment or PPE and lack of a clearly indicated fire safety escape route," said Zaqy.

"The recommendations outlined in the report aim to address two critical failures." These recommendations include encouraging and equipping companies to certify their machinery to industry safety standards and increasing awareness of combustible dust hazards, he added.

The Government has accepted all of the committee's recommendations.

Zaqy added, "We firmly believe that we must always be many steps ahead when it comes to our workers' safety. Now to this end, we will surely ensure that these measures are implemented as soon as possible."

