Left Menu

Activists stage global climate protest, slam Ukraine war

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:55 IST
Activists stage global climate protest, slam Ukraine war
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Youth campaigners are organising a tenth series of worldwide protests Friday against climate change, with many also planning to call for an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Fridays for Future movement, inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, has called demonstrations from Australia to India and the United States.

In Germany alone, some 300 protests were planned, with the biggest traditionally taking place in Berlin.

Activists cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine as another reason to stop the use of fossil fuels. Europe pays Russia tens of millions of euros (dollars) each day to buy coal, oil and natural gas, the burning of which releases planet-warming carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022