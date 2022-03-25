Left Menu

Over 800 projects worth Rs 5.48 lakh cr identified for implementation under Sagarmala programme: Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:09 IST
Over 800 projects worth Rs 5.48 lakh cr identified for implementation under Sagarmala programme: Min
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
More than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.48 lakh crore have been identified for implementation as a part of the Sagarmala programme, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said 14 projects related to the development of new ports with an estimated investment of Rs. 1,25,776 crore are part of the Sagarmala Programme.

These projects are spread across coastal states/Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu, Sonowal added.

''As a part of Sagarmala Programme, more than 800 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs 5.48 lakh crore have been identified for implementation,'' the minister said.

Sagarmala programme includes projects from various categories, such as modernisation of existing ports and terminals, new ports, terminals, RoRo & tourism jetties, enhancement of port connectivity, inland waterways, lighthouse tourism, industrialisation around port, skill development, technology centres, etc. Replying to a separate question, Sonowal said that to achieve the overall target of 200 million metric tonne (freight) on National Waterways by 2030 fixed in Maritime India Vision (MIV), 2030, a target of 120 MMT has been set for the year 2024-25.

During 2020-21, the total cargo movement on NWs was 83.61 MMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

