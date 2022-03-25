U.S. to boost LNG supplies to European Union - joint statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will work to ensure additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes for the European Union market of at least 15 bcm in 2022 with increases expected in the future, the United States and the European Commission (EC) said Friday.
The EC will work to pool demand through new energy platforms for additional volume between April and October, according to a joint statement. It will work to ensure stable demand for additional U.S. LNG of about 50 bcm/year until at least 2030, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- United States
- European Commission
- U.S.
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States -Xinhua
China's has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States -Xinhua
NH lawmakers firmly reject seceding from United States
Uber to roll out fuel surcharge in United States amid high gas prices
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place