Left Menu

U.S. to boost LNG supplies to European Union - joint statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 16:12 IST
U.S. to boost LNG supplies to European Union - joint statement
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will work to ensure additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes for the European Union market of at least 15 bcm in 2022 with increases expected in the future, the United States and the European Commission (EC) said Friday.

The EC will work to pool demand through new energy platforms for additional volume between April and October, according to a joint statement. It will work to ensure stable demand for additional U.S. LNG of about 50 bcm/year until at least 2030, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022