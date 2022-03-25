Over 400 tonnes of banned tobacco products seized in 9 months: Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has seized over 400 tonnes of banned tobacco products and shut nine companies engaged in production and retail sale of such products, State Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

The Minister for Medical and Family Welfare at a Food Security Officers conference here said, ''This government considers banning tobacco products as a priority. Between May 2021 and February 2022, 91 tonnes of banned tobacco products were seized by Food Safety officials while police confiscated over 400 tonnes,'' he said. He said the blissful hygienic offering to God (BHOG) certificates were presented to 379 temples across the State. BHOG certification is provided to encourage places of worship to adopt and maintain food safety and hygiene in preparation, serving and sale of 'prasad' along with training of food-handlers for safety and hygiene. The revenue generated in 2021 through the Department of Food Safety was over three times compared to previous year thereby generating Rs 38.2 crore as revenue to the Exchequer, Subramanian said.

A total of 64 officials for food safety and senior executives took part in the conference.

