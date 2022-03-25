Left Menu

State govt orders magisterial enquiry into Bihar Diwas incident where children fell ill

Soon after nearly 150 children fell ill during an event organised by the state government at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Bihar Diwas, Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday said that all the children have been discharged from the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and the government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to the reporters here, Chaudhary said, "All children have returned home after being cured. No child is admitted to PMCH now. We have ordered a Magisterial enquiry into the incident. Whosoever will be found guilty will not be spared, action will be taken against them because the children were our guests. We had invited them to the Bihar Diwas event. This problem should not have happened in any circumstances."

Citing the consultation with the doctors and Superintendent of PMCH, the Minister said that the incident could have happened "because of the heat and food". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

