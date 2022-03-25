Ukraine hopes to agree humanitarian corridor for Chernihiv, says deputy PM
Ukraine hopes to agree on a humanitarian corridor to help people evacuate from Chernihiv on Saturday after local authorities reported the northern city was in effect cut off by Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Speaking on television on Friday, Vereshchuk said negotiations with Russia on creating humanitarian corridors were challenging, with Russia wanting civilians to evacuate to Russian-controlled territory.
Both sides accuse the other of thwarting efforts to help civilians in front-line areas in Ukraine.
