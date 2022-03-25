Farm sector contributed 14% of exports from country: Official

Left Menu

The agricultural sector has contributed 14 per cent of total exports from the country, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT.The exports comprised basmati rice, non-basmati rice, fresh fruit and vegetables, said the official in DGFT Shanmuga Sundaram on Friday while inaugurating a two-day export conclave and exhibition at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University TNAU here.

  • Country:
  • India

The agricultural sector has contributed 14 per cent of total exports from the country, according to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The exports comprised basmati rice, non-basmati rice, fresh fruit and vegetables, said the official in DGFT Shanmuga Sundaram on Friday while inaugurating a two-day export conclave and exhibition at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here. He said Tamil Nadu has potential for export of mango, banana, grapes, turmeric, pepper and areca nut.

In his address, Acting Vice-Chancellor of TNAU A S Krishnamoorthy stressed the need for area-specific production of value-added products for the export market that has set a target of US $ 650 billion for this fiscal year. The conclave was organised by Federation of Indian Export Organisation, in association with TNAU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

