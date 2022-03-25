Dhanuka Agritech inks MoU with agri university at Jaipur for trials, training of new technology

Agro chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech has signed an agreement with the Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, Jobner in Jaipur to conduct trials for new technologies and train farmers how to use drones.

Dhanuka and the Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, Jobner, Jaipur will jointly work on trials and verification of new technology with a view to transferring it to a large number of farmers, a company statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by R G Agarwal, Chairman, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, and Dr J S Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University, Jobner, Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 24.

The objective of the MoU is to work together on drone technology and demonstrate the utility of agri-drones for the spray of fertilisers and agrochemicals. It also seeks to educate and train farmers, scientists and other agriculture stakeholders how to use the technology in farming.

Dhanuka Agritech had earlier signed MoUs with the G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar; CCS Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU), Hisar; Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Telangana; University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Raichur; Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), Karnal & Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, Punjab.

During the event, Agarwal announced an annual award of Rs. 50,000 for five years for the best pathology scientist who will be chosen by the jury to be appointed by the Indian Phytopathological Society.

This award, to be known as the Dhanuka Scientists Award, will be handed over at the annual function of the society.

Dhanuka also offered to provide gratis samples of any of its new technologies and products.

Dhanuka Group is one of the leading plant protection companies, and is listed on the BSE and NSE. The company has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan and J&K.

