Woman raped in Delhi's Ghazipur area

Delhi Police said on Friday that a 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the Ghazipur area of the national capital on Wednesday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police said on Friday that a 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the Ghazipur area of the national capital on Wednesday night. The victim claimed that after finishing her work at the office, she opted to travel in an auto back to her home. However, the auto driver stopped midway by saying that the petrol tank was empty.

The victim further alleged that the auto driver called one of his accomplices there and after that, both took the woman to a secluded place and took turns to rape her. Later, the victim was hospitalised to Safdarganj Hospital.

The Delhi Police has registered a case and has formed 5 teams to nab the accused. According to the police, the condition of the woman is stable. Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

