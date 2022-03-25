Ukraine says Chernobyl workers' town is isolated by Russian forces

Local authorities in Ukraine said on Friday the town of Slavutych that services the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant was "completely isolated", with Russian forces just beyond the town's limits.

In a statement, the Kyiv region administration said: "Slavutych is completely isolated. The enemy is 1.5 km (one mile) from the town."

