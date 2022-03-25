Sugar exports may rise 7 pc to 75 lakh tonnes in 2021-22

India's sugar export is estimated to rise by 7 per cent to 75 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 marketing year ending September, the government said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said: ''As a result of various measures taken by the central government, export of sugar from the country has considerably increased in the past five years.'' The minister informed that exports are expected at 75 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 season (October-September) as against 70 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

Recently, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has said that sugar exports have jumped over two-fold between October 2021 and February this year to 47 lakh tonnes on higher production and better demand of the Indian sweetener in the global market.

Around 64-65 lakh tonnes of sugar export have been contracted so far, the association had said.

''Out of which, about 47 lakh tonnes of sugar have been physically exported from India up to end of February 2022 in the current sugar year, as compared to about 17.75 lakh tonnes exported last year during the corresponding period,'' ISMA said.

ISMA has estimated that the industry should be able to export a record 75 lakh tonnes of sugar in 2021-22 marketing year.

The association has pegged domestic consumption at 272 lakh tonnes and production at 333 lakh tonnes.

