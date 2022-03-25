Ukraine says its forces repulsed a Russian attack on Chernobyl workers' town
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:47 IST
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Friday Ukrainian troops had repulsed a first attack by Russian forces on the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live.
Earlier on Friday, local authorities said Slavutych was isolated, with Russian forces just beyond the town's limits.
