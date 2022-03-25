Jammu and Kashmir cycles towards sustainable development, physical fitness

Jammu and Kashmir is on a mission to save the environment and stay fit post the COVID era. During the pandemic, J&K witnessed a rise in the sale of bicycles owing to lesser traffic on the road and the various initiatives that the government is promoting in the field of sports and fitness in the region.

While speaking to the citizens on the Awaam Ki Awaaz show aired on all local radio stations, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha guaranteed the smart cities of Jammu and Srinagar dedicated bicycle lanes and car-free zones to both encourage fitness and maintain the beauty of the cities which was depreciating due to pollution and congestion of roads. The topography of both Jammu and Srinagar - hills, valleys, narrow lanes, forest cover, is such that it can best be enjoyed on a humble bicycle. The bicycle culture is a part of J&K's heritage and was waiting to be nurtured. With this initiative finally, cyclists can pursue their passion and attract international cycling enthusiasts to relish UT's adventurous geography in its rawest form. The structure of these bicycling lanes and future plan to build the velodromes are based on the European standards to allow J&K to host cycling competitions.

A spark is taking to flames as more and more people are promoting cycling as a sport and hobby. National cyclists and cycling associations of the country are working as advisors to the government for the best plan in place. Architects and city planners will also play a major role in the process. The construction and amenities are being built keeping in the mind both the recreational and sports value of cycling in mind. Many roads in Jammu will be undergoing reconstruction in view of this project with walkways and sitting areas dedicated for the elderly and children. Tracks will pass through in-roads, museums, green belts and forests, lakes, and city outskirts with the least interaction with city traffic and conundrums. In many posh localities cycling stands for electronically picking and dropping cycles are popping up as people are moving towards fuel-free, leisurely alternatives.

The initiative will bring together all the isolated cycling groups of the region like Women Do Ride, J&K Cycling Association, J&K Olympic Association, and J&K Sports Council. They will act as a think-tank and streamline the processes to attain the larger goal of placing J&K on the sports map of the world. J&K houses sportspeople of excellent caliber. In 2019 18-year old Bilal Ahmad Dar from Kawoosa village in Budgam district of J&K was the first person from the UT to represent the country at the Asian Junior Championships at Jakarta.

He made India proud with silver and a bronze medal under his belt. He is now training for the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games which will be held later this year. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called for a massive infrastructure boost for the sports ecosystem. The work for the indoor sports complex in every district, playfield in every panchayat, floodlighting, synthetic turfing in stadiums, and international level facilities has begun. Projects for the synthetic hockey turf in KK Hakku Stadium (Jammu) worth Rs. 5.5 crore, Synthetic Hockey Turf Playground (Srinagar), and Artificial Rugby Turf (Rs. 5 crore) have been approved. 1.26 lakh youth are to receive professional sports coaching in the coming year. Acknowledging the sports' potential of the UT, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 200 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Package for modernization of sports infrastructure and recognizing potential talent in children. Gauging the youth's sports aptitude, an idea to develop a Velodrome is quickly shaping up. A Velodrome is a cycle-racing track usually with steeply curved sides. They are used to competing in international tournaments.

Of late many competitions are being hosted in the UT. Cycling Association of J&K is going to organize Cycling Championship in various categories including sub-junior, junior & senior age groups at Jammu on March 26 and 27. In recent years local teams have participated in national events. Last year in November J&K State Cycling Association's 19-member contingent participated in the 26th National Road Cycling Championship at Kurukshetra, Haryana. Following the recommendation of the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor constant synergy is developed between the J&K Sports Council and the Department of Youth Services & Sports for increased participation in sports among the youth here.

A database of talented sportsmen in the UT is being collected to foster sports aptitude at the latent stage. Khel Gaon Project at Nagrota (Jammu) is in the process of building an Olympic standard swimming pool, eight-lane athletics track, and a velodrome among other state-of-the-art attractions. Such enterprises distract youth from being an affiliate to militant organizations to a motivated, purposeful life. To promote brotherhood in the Valley, every year in Srinagar the J&K Police organizes the 'Pedal for Peace' cycling event, with attractive prizes for the winners and consolation prizes for the children. With the speed at which this work is being carried out in the UT, paired with the recent investment of the government in boosting J&K's infrastructure and potential for adventure sports like Skiing, Ice-Climbing, Mountaineering, Snowmobiling, J&K will soon rise as India's top adventure and nature sports destination. (ANI)

