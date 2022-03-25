World News Roundup: North Korea says new ICBM will curb 'dangerous' moves by U.S. military; China expands crash search as second black box eludes and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

North Korea says new ICBM will curb 'dangerous' moves by U.S. military

North Korea's latest launch was a big, new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media reported on Friday, in a test leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves. The Thursday launch was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017. Flight data indicated the missile flew higher and longer than any of North Korea's previous tests before crashing into the sea west of Japan.

China expands crash search as second black box eludes

Recovery crews on Friday expanded the search area of the China Eastern Airlines crash, as the second of the plane's two black boxes eluded search-and-rescue workers for the fourth day. Flight MU5735 was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its descent to its destination.

U.S., EU strike LNG deal as Europe seeks to cut Russian gas

The United States will work to supply 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year to help it wean off Russian energy supplies, the transatlantic partners said on Friday. The EU is aiming to cut its dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia supplies around 40% of Europe's gas needs.

Analysis-Pre-election spending could haunt Hungary's Orban - or his successor

A $5.35 billion spending spree by Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of an election next week has left a budget hole that may spell trouble for whoever wins, as the conflict in Ukraine adds to pressure on the public finances. With polls projecting the tightest race since his 2010 landslide, Orban has dished out 1.8 trillion forints worth of tax rebates, tax cuts, pension and wage hikes to support his bid for a fourth successive term.

Spanish truckers protest in Madrid after rejecting new government aid package

Spain's transport minister agreed to meet with striking truck drivers on Friday after they rejected a 1 billion euro ($1.10 billion) support package aimed at defusing a 12-day walkout over fuel prices that has caused sporadic goods shortages. Minister Raquel Sanchez announced the measures, which include a rebate of 0.20 euros per liter of fuel and a 1,200 euro bonus, after all-night talks with transport associations.

Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tension first

India said on Friday ties with China could not be normal until their troops pulled back from each other on the disputed border, but Beijing struck a conciliatory note during a meeting of their foreign ministers in New Delhi. Both nations have deployed thousands of troops on the high-altitude border since hand-to-hand fights killed 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers northern Himalayan region of Ladakh in June 2020. Talks between senior military officers have made little progress.

Ukrainian forces advance east of Kyiv as Russians fall back

Ukrainian troops are recapturing towns east of Kyiv and Russian forces who had been trying to seize the capital are falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain said on Friday, one of the strongest indications yet of a shift in momentum in the war. The mayor of a suburb east of Kyiv said Ukrainian troops had recaptured a nearby village and thousands of civilians were leaving the area in response to a call from the authorities to get out of the way of the counter-attack.

Erdogan says Turkey's position on procurement of Russian S-400s unchanged -media

Turkey's position on its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems is unchanged and the matter is a "done deal", President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday, adding talks with Washington on new F-16 jets and kits were going well. The United States imposed sanctions on NATO member Turkey's defense industry in December 2020 over the S-400s and expelled Ankara from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program, where it was a manufacturer and buyer. Ankara says the moves are unjust.

Analysis-With largest test yet, N.Korea's ICBM programme hits new heights

North Korea's resumption of long-range missile tests, including a flight of its largest-ever weapon, puts it closer than ever to having a reliable way of delivering multiple nuclear warheads anywhere in the United States, analysts say. North Korea reported its latest launch was the Hwasong-17, a huge new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired on Thursday in a test that leader Kim Jong Un said was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves.

Russian ambassador sues Italian daily over Putin article

The Russian ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, said on Friday he was suing Italian newspaper La Stampa over an article that had raised the possibility of killing President Vladimir Putin. "Needless to say that this goes against the rules of journalism and morality," Razov told reporters in front of the prosecutor's office in Rome after he had deposited the suit.

