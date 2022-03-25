Ukrainian troops are recapturing towns east of Kyiv and Russian forces who had been trying to seize the capital are falling back on overextended supply lines, Britain said. The mayor of a suburb east of Kyiv said Ukrainian troops had retaken a nearby village and thousands of civilians were now leaving the area to get out of the way of the counter-attack.

REFUGEES * About 3.7 million people have left Ukraine since the conflict began, a U.N. refugee official said. * A United Nations human rights team is looking into allegations that civilians have been forcibly moved from Mariupol to Russia, a senior official said. FIGHTING * Local officials, citing witness accounts, said as many as 300 people may have been killed in the bombing of a theatre in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on March 16.

* Ukrainian troops have repulsed a first attack by Russian forces on the town of Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said. * The northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has in effect been cut off by Russian forces, the regional governor said. Governor Viacheslav Chaus also said the city was under fire from artillery and warplanes.

* Ukraine's Defence Ministry said Russian forces had managed partially to create a land corridor to Crimea from territory in Ukraine's Donetsk region. ENERGY/MARKETS/BUSINESS * China's state-run Sinopec Group suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia, sources told Reuters, heeding a government call for caution as sanctions mount over the invasion of Ukraine. * The United States will supply the European Union with more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

* European shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set to end the week lower as the conflict kept investors cautious. * The Russia-Ukraine conflict is driving commodities prices up and is likely to reduce prospects for global growth in the coming year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC. QUOTES * "I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my unit straight away. And the next day from the army base we moved to the frontline." - Andriy, a Ukrainian soldier on the frontline northwest of Kyiv.

(Compiled by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)