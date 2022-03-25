Left Menu

Agri, processed food products exports at USD 21.5 bn in Apr-Feb FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 18:38 IST
India's agricultural and processed food products exports have touched USD 21.5 billion in April to February this fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that rice exports have crossed USD 8.67 billion during the same period.

Moreover, the outbound shipments of wheat have reached USD 1.74 billion during April-January of the current financial year, it added.

Exports of agricultural and processed food products stood at ''USD 21.5 billion in the 11-months period of the current fiscal and is all set to achieve the annual export target of USD 23.71 billion for 2021-22,'' it added.

