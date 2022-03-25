Left Menu

Tamil Nadu revokes order on state government buses halting only at vegetarian hotels

The State Transport Corporation in Tamil Nadu on Friday revoked the condition barring serving of non-vegetarian food at eateries where state government buses halt.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 25-03-2022 18:46 IST
Buses in Tamil Nadu (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The State Transport Corporation in Tamil Nadu on Friday revoked the condition barring serving of non-vegetarian food at eateries where state government buses halt. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation on Thursday in its tender issued for eateries, where state transport busses halt, had put up a condition that only vegetarian food should be served at these eateries.

A statement from the state directorate of information and public relations department issued on Friday read, "Following complaints from commuters and hotel owners, we have revised the rules. The rule that the hotels should serve only vegetarian food has been retracted." The department had quoted 'hygiene' as one of the reasons behind the decision.

The transport and road safety department, earlier stated that the government has been receiving complaints about eateries with unsanitary kitchens that serve unhygienic food. The notice also insisted that restaurants with CCTV cameras, hygienic kitchens, nominal pricing, computerised billing systems and complaints boxes should apply for the tender. Toilet facilities at these establishments must be provided free of cost for passengers. All items sold at MRP, the tender notice read.

The decision to roll back the 'only veg' clause was taken after an outcry by the passengers and hotel owners. (ANI)

