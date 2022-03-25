Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan CMs meet over looming power crisis due to coal shortage

Amid a looming power crisis due to depleting coal stocks in Rajasthan, its Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel in capital Raipur seeking to clear hurdles in the development of coal blocks allotted to the former's state.

According to officials, the Centre had allocated three coal blocks in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RVUNL) but production is underway in only one of them.

After a meeting between the two Congress CMs, Baghel told reporters further action to facilitate coal supply to Rajasthan will be taken as per the rules while keeping in view the interest of local residents of the mining area as well as environment conservation.

Gehlot, who also accompanied him in the press conference, said he hoped Baghel will soon take a decision in this regard as his state, otherwise, would suffer power outage.

The meeting, which was held in Baghel's official residence here, was attended by Rajasthan's energy minister and Chhattisgarh cabinet ministers and officials from both the states.

“The CM of Rajasthan and his energy minister have reached Raipur today and expressed their concern over the supply of coal. Letters have been exchanged in this regard in the past with the Rajasthan government as well as the Centre. The mines were allocated to Rajasthan government by the Government of India and further procedure in this direction is underway as per the rules,” Baghel said.

“The process (of development of mine) takes time. After allotment of the mine, environmental clearance and several other issues as per the guidelines of Centre and state Government are needed to be addressed,” the CM said, adding that his government never compromises with the interest of local people and environment in mining areas.

Keeping this in view, the Lemru Elephant Reserve (in the northern part of the state) was to be set up and an area of 1,995 square kilometre was notified to save environment, biodiversity and Hasdeo Bango Dam, Baghel said.

There are 39 coal blocks, including two given to the Chhattisgarh government, within the limits of the reserve, he added.

He said this was the first time a CM of state had visited for such an issue, and assured that operation of mines will be done as per rules.

Speaking at the press conference, Gehlot said, ''I appreciate what Chief Minister (Baghel) is saying. The allotment of mines takes place after assessment of all these things by the Government of India. The mining work is underway in Parsa East and Kete Basan coal block (allotted to Rajasthan). The issue is of its extension and development of another mine, namely Parsa coal block, which has 5 million tonne per annum capacity.'' ''If Chhattisgarh does not help us, Rajasthan may suffer a power crisis as 4,500 MW power plants will be shut due to non-availability of coal. I hope whatever decision is taken in this regard, it will be taken soon,'' Gehlot said.

He said his government had made requests on this several times but there must have been some compulsion due to which the Baghel dispensation had not accepted it.

''The whole state is in trouble and worried about the future, that's why I have come here,” Gehlot, who had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier, added.

According to officials, the first phase of mining on over 762 hectare of land in Parsa East and Kente Basan (PEKB) block allotted RVUNL in 2007, started in 2013. Two other blocks- Parsa and Kente Extension blocks were allocated in 2015. The Rajasthan power utility has been seeking commencing mining operation for the second phase in PEKB.

The RVUNL had received forest clearance from the Union government for mining in the second phase of PEKB and Parsa blocks, and further necessary approvals are reported to be under consideration before the Chhattisgarh government.

The development of Kente Extension continues to be stuck as a public hearing has not been held, with residents of villages in both these blocks opposing mining for a long time.

