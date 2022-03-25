Russia warns of bankruptcies globally if countries refuse to pay roubles for gas - RIA

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday warned of global bankruptcies should countries refuse to pay for its gas exports in roubles, the RIA news agency reported.

The ministry also said a Russian exit from the World Trade Organization (WTO) would be counter-productive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Gazprom to accept payment in roubles for its natural gas exports to Europe and the gas behemoth has four days left to work out how to move over billions of dollars in sales, the Kremlin said.

