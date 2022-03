Russia says 1,351 soldiers have died fighting in Ukraine - Interfax

Russia's defence ministry said 1,351 Russian soldiers have died fighting in Ukraine since the start of what Moscow calls a "special operation", and 3,825 have been wounded, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

The ministry said Russia would continue with its operation until it achieved the targets set by President Vladimir Putin, RIA reported.

