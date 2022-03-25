Left Menu

Annual flower show in Ooty to be held from May 20

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:14 IST
Annual flower show in Ooty to be held from May 20
The 124th annual flower show, a major attraction of the month-long summer festival in Nilgiris district, would begin here from May 20 where lakhs of flowers will be kept for the tourists.

The five-day flower show would be held at Government Botanical Gardena, where lakhs of tourists, including from abroad, throng the place to have a look at the different varieties of flowers.

While the two-day 11th vegetable show would be held at Kothagiri from May 7, the 17th rose show would be organised for two days on May 14 and 15 in Rose Gardens here, the horticultural department said in a release.

Gudalur will host a spice show from May 13 to 15, while the 62nd fruit show will be organised in Sims Park in Coonoor on May 28 and 29, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

