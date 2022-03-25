Saudi-led coalition destroys 9 Houthi drones - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led military coalition destroyed nine explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group towards the southern, eastern and central areas of the kingdom, Saudi state television reported on Friday.

The coalition, which has been battling the Houthis in Yemen for seven years, said that the drones were "deliberately" targeting civilian objects and energy sources, Saudi TV added. There was no immediate word on the reported attack from the Houthi group.

The Houthis fired missiles and drones at Saudi energy and water desalination facilities on March 20, which caused a temporary drop in output at the Yasref refinery and a fire at a petroleum products distribution terminal.

