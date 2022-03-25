Over 700 artisans participating in 'Hunar Haat' in Chandigarh

Over 720 artisans and crafts men and women from several states are participating in the 39th 'Hunar Haat' here, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

'Hunar Haat' is an initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the upliftment of artisans and to showcase their craft, food and culture. It is being organised here from March 25 till April 3.

The haat will be inaugurated by Punjab Governor and Administrator, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday, according to an official release..

Artisans and crafts men and women from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country have brought indigenous products at the Chandigarh 'Hunar Haat', Naqvi said here. He said that 'Hunar Haat' is a perfect and phenomenal paradigm of unity in diversity and 'Sarvdharm Sambhav'. ''Hunar is 'dharma', 'kaushal is karma' of artisans and craftsmen. 'Hunar Haat' is a spectacular illustration of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat','' Naqvi said. He said the initiative has proved to be an effective campaign of encouragement to expertise, backup to brilliance and market to marvels.

It has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than eight lakh indigenous artisans and craftsmen and other people associated with them in the last about seven years, he said. More than 50 per cent of these beneficiaries are women artisans. This is the testament to the successful on-going journey of 'Hunar Haat', Naqvi added. He said 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be a perfect platform to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to 'Vocal for Local' and 'self-reliant India'.

It has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of artisans and crafts men and women even from remote areas of the country by bringing them into mainstream economic development, the minister said. Naqvi said it is a credible brand of protection, preservation, and promotion of indigenous traditional arts and crafts. He said renowned artists such as Pankaj Udhas, Amit Kumar, Sudesh Bhosle Altaf Raja will perform at the 'Hunar Haat'. The minister said 'Hunar Haats' will also be organised in Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days.

