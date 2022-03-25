Left Menu

October 5 to be celebrated as 'National Dolphin Day': Environment Minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday announced that October 5 from this year will be celebrated as National Dolphin Day as part of the conservation campaign for the species and to generate awareness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 19:43 IST
Dolphin (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday announced that October 5 from this year will be celebrated as National Dolphin Day as part of the conservation campaign for the species and to generate awareness. The decision was taken in the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wildlife in its 67th meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "Happy to inform that the Standing Committee of National Board of Wildlife in its 67th meeting has decided that Oct 5 from this year will be celebrated as National Dolphin Day." "Generating awareness and community participation is integral for conservation of this indicator species," the minister further tweeted. (ANI)

