Speech impaired minor boy sexually assaulted, murdered in Pune

A 16-year-old speech impaired boy was found murdered after suffering sexual assault near the Kothrud area here on Friday night, informed the local police.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 16-year-old speech impaired boy was found murdered after suffering sexual assault near the Kothrud area here on Friday night, informed the local police. The body of the boy was found stuffed in a sack near the Kothrud area. Later, it came to light that the accused was a 21-year-old person who had sexually abused and murdered the minor.

The medical reports of the victim confirmed the sexual assault on the victim, the police said. The police have booked the accused on charges of sexual assault and murder under sections 302, 201, 364 of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

